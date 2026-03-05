Early testing of Aberdyfi’s newly refurbished playground shows it is a hit with young and old alike.
Aberdyfi Community Council is delighted with the end result, and children who have used the playground “love it too”, the council said.
Explaining more about the refurbishment, the council said: “The project cost a total of £125,000, which was made up of £75,000 from the National Lottery, £15,000 from the community council, £25,000 from the Aberdyfi Advertising and Improvements Committee (AA&I) and £10,000 from public donations and events run by WeSwimRun, who organised New Year’s Day fun runs to raise funds.
“We were also lucky enough to receive a grant from Gwynedd Council to purchase some interpretation boards which give information about the local plants and wildlife around the playground.
“The council would like to thank everyone for their generosity and help in realising this project, which has taken five years to complete.
“We are thrilled with the result and more importantly, all the children love it too! We have had some wonderful feedback from children and adults alike!”
A poetry competition and an opening event have been organised to celebrate the refurbishment.
The playground will officially open on Sunday, 29 March. An event to mark the occasion will take place from 1pm-3pm. Everyone is welcome.
Aberdyfi Community Council is also holding a poetry competition with the theme, ‘Write from the Heart Aberdyfi’.
Entrants were asked to express their love for Aberdyfi in a poem in Welsh or English.
There were categories for children, adults and Welsh learners and all ages and abilities were welcome to enter.
The closing date was 7 March.
Winners will be announced at the opening ceremony at the playground, and fire station, and will receive £20. Their poem will be published in Aberdyfi’s village community newsletter, and on the council’s website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.