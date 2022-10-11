Joy as Welsh families get say in Covid inquiry
A campaigner for bereaved families, Catherine Griffiths speaks of her delight as a UK investigation into the Covid pandemic begins, but calls continue for a separate Wales-specific inquiry.
Subscribe newsletter
A MACHYNLLETH woman who has campaigned for an independent Wales inquiry into Covid-19 has spoken of her joy at the announcement that Wales will have a voice at the UK one.
Catherine Griffiths, who is originally from Gwynedd, has fought hard for the independent inquiry following the death of her father from Covid.
On Tuesday, 4 October, the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru group, of which Catherine is a member, took a major step forward in the campaign for change when the UK Covid-19 Inquiry chair granted them Core Participant status in Module 1.
CBFJC group members have dedicated themselves to speaking on behalf of those who died, and those left bereaved by Covid-19 in Wales, and have campaigned ardently for a Wales-specific inquiry.
They still firmly believe that to hold such an inquiry would achieve the proper scrutiny that Wales deserves. However, despite five meetings with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, he remains unconvinced that this is the right way forward.
He has continued to insist that all decisions made by Welsh Government must be seen in the context of those made by UK Government.
CBFJC have therefore shifted their focus to ensuring that Wales is fully scrutinised in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
Module 1 of that inquiry will examine the resilience and preparedness of the UK for a pandemic.
As one of only 28 groups granted Core Participant status, the group will have a key role in the inquiry process.
These include being represented and making legal submissions, receiving disclosure of documentation, suggesting questions, and receiving advance notice of the inquiry’s report.
Group lead Anna-Louise Marsh Rees said: “This is a key milestone in our campaign and a huge relief to know that Welsh families will be represented in the UK inquiry.
“We thank the chair, Baroness Hallett, for recognising that CBFJC are best placed to assist this public inquiry to achieve its aims by representing the collective interests of a broad spectrum of those bereaved by Covid-19 in Wales in relation to Module 1.
“Whilst welcoming the chair’s commitment to scrutinising the actions of the devolved administrations, we remain concerned that Module 1 will not go far enough in examining the Welsh-specific issues that need to be investigated in depth by this inquiry.”
Craig Court, from Harding Evans Solicitors, representing the group, said: “It is vitally important that the people of Wales can have full confidence that this public inquiry will fully scrutinise decision-making in Wales in respect of Covid-19 and that the experiences and voices of the Welsh people will be properly heard and represented.
“Recognising the group as a core participant in Module 1 is a key step to ensuring that those experiences are brought to the fore.”
The CBFJC group added: “The chair’s visit to Cardiff in March to consult with Welsh families on the Terms of Reference was a welcome start to the inquiry.
“We look forward to continuing to work with her and the UK inquiry team on developing the scope of the Listening Exercise and the commemoration work.”
Catherine and her father, Harry, are originally from Dinas Mawddwy in Gwynedd.
In November 2020, Harry died of Covid in Hafan y Waun Care Home in Aberystwyth when over half of the residents became infected.
Catherine has fought for a Wales inquiry ever since and told the Cambrian News that last Tuesday’s announcement means “we can speak for those who no longer have a voice and speak for the people of Wales”.
“I am overwhelmed and grateful,” she said.
“It’s just the beginning and it will be a long process but the fact that we have been invited to be a core participant in this is great.
“I can’t be in London personally but we have a representative from our group there.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |