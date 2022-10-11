Joy as Welsh families get say in Covid inquiry

As part of their campaign, Catherine, pictured here second from the right, has previously joined members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru group in Cardiff. There they met with the First Minister Mark Drakeford to discuss why they want a Wales-specific inquiry into the pandemic. Pictured with Catherine are Sam Smith Higgins, Anna-Louise Marsh Rees, Liz Grant and Alex Price ( Anna-Louise Marsh Rees )