A Lampeter cancer survivor is taking on the Department of Business and Trade (DBT) to demand paid time off for cancer screenings.
The HR consultant has now made it her mission to ensure every employee has paid time off for breast cancer screenings.
Last month, she hit a roadblock after the government department sent her a “disappointing response”, describing it as “failing working women and not supporting early cancer detection”.
The DBT letter wrote: “We have set out our immediate priorities for reforming employment law in the Plan to Make Work Pay.
“Our plan aims to deliver change so that people are more able to balance working life with their personal circumstances.
“While the plan does not include any specific measures on paid time off to attend routine breast screenings, there are measures which will be introduced which may help women manage medical appointments, making flexible working the default except where it is not reasonably feasible.”
Julie says this plan isn’t good enough: “It's incredible that they fail to see legislation is there to ensure all employers treat staff fairly.
“Their response relies on good employers- over 200 of those are in the pledge - it's the not-so-good employers that need to have change forced upon them.”
Since her diagnosis, Julie launched the JGHR Pledge, recruiting over 200 businesses pledging to provide their employees with paid time off for breast cancer screenings.
Julie added: “Many are going further and extending the support to all routine screenings, and importantly, they have cancer support policies in place and are having those much-needed conversations.
“However, I have seen policies which state the time off for these appointments will be unpaid or holidays/ work time back is an option.
“To me, that is simply not good enough.”