Last Covid-19 restrictions to be removed in Wales

ALL remaining Covid-19 restrictions in Wales are expected to be lifted by Monday, the Welsh Government has said this evening.

Face mask rules are currently still in place in health and care settings across Wales, but these are expected to be removed from Monday as the Covid-19 outlook improves nationwide.

In a statement this evening, the Welsh Government said: “The First Minister is expected to confirm tomorrow that the last remaining coronavirus regulations will be removed from Monday 30 May.

“He will announce the outcome of the latest three-weekly review of regulations in a press conference at midday tomorrow (Friday).

“The Welsh Government will continue to recommend people take simple steps to protect their health – including staying up to date with Covid vaccinations and self-isolating if they have Covid-19 symptoms.