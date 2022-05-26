Last Covid-19 restrictions to be removed in Wales

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Thursday 26th May 2022 10:00 pm
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Mark Drakeford
(Welsh Government )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

ALL remaining Covid-19 restrictions in Wales are expected to be lifted by Monday, the Welsh Government has said this evening.

Face mask rules are currently still in place in health and care settings across Wales, but these are expected to be removed from Monday as the Covid-19 outlook improves nationwide.

In a statement this evening, the Welsh Government said: “The First Minister is expected to confirm tomorrow that the last remaining coronavirus regulations will be removed from Monday 30 May.

“He will announce the outcome of the latest three-weekly review of regulations in a press conference at midday tomorrow (Friday).

“The Welsh Government will continue to recommend people take simple steps to protect their health – including staying up to date with Covid vaccinations and self-isolating if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

“Over the last three weeks the public health situation has continued to improve and the number of Covid-19-related patients in hospital is gradually falling, although the NHS continues to experience emergency and pandemic pressures.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Covid-19Welsh Government
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0