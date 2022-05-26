Last Covid-19 restrictions to be removed in Wales
Subscribe newsletter
ALL remaining Covid-19 restrictions in Wales are expected to be lifted by Monday, the Welsh Government has said this evening.
Face mask rules are currently still in place in health and care settings across Wales, but these are expected to be removed from Monday as the Covid-19 outlook improves nationwide.
In a statement this evening, the Welsh Government said: “The First Minister is expected to confirm tomorrow that the last remaining coronavirus regulations will be removed from Monday 30 May.
“He will announce the outcome of the latest three-weekly review of regulations in a press conference at midday tomorrow (Friday).
“The Welsh Government will continue to recommend people take simple steps to protect their health – including staying up to date with Covid vaccinations and self-isolating if they have Covid-19 symptoms.
“Over the last three weeks the public health situation has continued to improve and the number of Covid-19-related patients in hospital is gradually falling, although the NHS continues to experience emergency and pandemic pressures.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |