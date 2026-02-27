The Welsh Government has announced a record-breaking £85m investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management for this year.
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, confirmed the funding, which comes on the back of £377m already invested.
For 2026/27, more than £85m will be made available to Risk Management Authorities across Wales, including almost £43m in capital funding for new schemes to protect communities at risk.
Alongside major capital schemes, more than £7.4m will be provided through the Small Scale Works Grant, enabling local authorities to deliver 106 local projects next year.
These smaller schemes often use local contractors, supporting jobs and regional economies while delivering practical improvements to existing infrastructure.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.