The experiences of Llŷn GP Eilir Hughes who did pioneering work during the pandemic is one of the stories to be revealed in Radio Fa’ma.
Eilir, a GP in Nefyn, Pen Llŷn became a well-known face during lockdown as a result of his tireless effort to protect the population in rural north Wales from Covid.
As the Radio Fa’ma caravan sets up camp in Nefyn, Tara Bethan and Kristopher Hughes will chat to locals and play their favourite songs in this lively radio/TV show.
Eilir and the team at his surgery put heroic effort into the rollout of the Covid vaccination, immunising almost 4,000 people in one weekend.
“As doctors, we had to learn very quickly about this new virus and how it affected us,” said Eilir.
“Then lockdown came, and people probably recognise me from that time, when a video I made went viral - the irony of that!”
When people contacted him personally and professionally at the beginning lockdown, worried that people were flocking to the area to their second homes, or for a day trip from urban areas - potentially carrying the virus to the area, Eilir turned to social media. His video clips, providing advice and information, went viral as he warned visitors travelling to the area of the extra pressure they would put on the local health service.
“When the vaccine became available, that was an additional weapon for us to try to tackle the problem we were facing,” Eilir added.
“You can create these huge centres in places like Llandudno, but how would people in a rural area like Llŷn get hold of the vaccine so readily? I worried we were going to get left behind.
“Quite frankly things aren’t equal people living in towns and cities compared to those who live in the countryside – there’s an imbalance. We don’t make a lot of fuss about it either – not enough.
“I took it upon myself to think ‘no, we really need this vaccine’. I had to fight for it, and had several arguments. So I said ‘right give us one batch and we’ll prove we can do it’. And we did, right at the beginning in January when it was snowing in Nefyn. We managed to vaccinate 1,000 people in the snow.
"It was a success so we continued throughout the year with the first, second and third.”
Also on the programme is Sioned Pearson talking about the housing crisis, and we’ll hear about a person’s right to live locally, the experience of a local care home nurse during the pandemic, the achievement of reopening Yr Heliwr community pub, and how one local makes a living busking.
See Radio Fa’ma on Tuesday, 6 December, at 9pm on S4C.