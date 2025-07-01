Public Health Wales has welcomed plans for a national lung screening programme, which will enable earlier diagnosis and treatment of cancers and ultimately save lives.
The Welsh Government’s decision to introduce screening for current and former smokers aged 55-74 comes after advice it received in March from Public Health Wales.
The service will be rolled out in phases, with those at the upper end of the eligible age range being invited first. The first participants are expected to be invited for screening in 2027.
Heather Lewis, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “We welcome the Welsh Government's decision to introduce a national lung screening programme in Wales.
“Evidence shows that screening can find lung cancer early, when it’s easier to treat.”
