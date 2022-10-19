Mared completes half-marathon in aid of Bronglais Chemo Appeal
A 23-year-old fundraiser from Machynlleth who ran the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon has raised £1,550 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Mared Ingram, who is a farm conservation advisor and lives on the family farm near Machynlleth, completed the run in two hours and 16 minutes back in September.
She said: “Everyone knows people who have been affected by cancer. The oncologist at Bronglais, Dr Elin Jones, is also local to the area and when I heard about the appeal I wanted to help.
“When you live in a rural area, you often have to travel for services, so it’s good to have a chemotherapy day unit close to us. And a new, purpose-built unit will be even better.”
Mared has run 10k before but this was her first half-marathon.
“At least it was pretty flat, which was a bonus,” added Mared. “But running doesn’t come naturally to me and I hit a wall at about mile 11.
“But I kept going and I’m really chuffed with the amount raised.
“People have been really generous considering the current economic climate.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to Mared for her support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”
