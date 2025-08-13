Maternity services at Glangwili hospital give “kind and respectful care” that are “delivered in a clean and supportive environment,” an inspection has found.
Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) has published a report following an unannounced inspection in May of maternity services at Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen
The three-day inspection reviewed several wards including the antenatal and postnatal ward, labour ward, midwifery-led unit, and triage and day assessment unit. Overall, inspectors observed kind and respectful care delivered in a clean and supportive environment.
The service was also praised for its strong focus on dignity, privacy and inclusion, supported by bilingual health information, inclusive breastfeeding support, and a maternity passport designed for neuro-diverse individuals.
Inspectors also highlighted the role of the patient experience midwife as an example of good practice, along with dedicated outreach work to better support diverse communities.
The report praised the maternity unit for creating a psychologically safe working environment, with strong staff engagement and a well-established learning culture.
Notable strengths included effective teamwork during incident reviews, positive practice in theatre sessions, and the introduction of a bereavement room and pathway to support families experiencing loss.
Equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) training was described by staff as “meaningful” and “transformative.”
The report also identifies areas for improvement including strengthening staff handovers, better compliance with mandatory training, and ensuring staff have up-to-date access to clinical guidance.
Alun Jones, HIW Chief Executive, said: “Our inspection found that staff are delivering compassionate, and inclusive care in a calm and respectful environment.
“We were particularly encouraged by the service’s strong focus on dignity, equality and learning, and by the positive culture described by staff.
“While we have identified areas for improvement to strengthen safety and consistency, the overall picture is one of a committed team working hard to provide high-quality maternity care.”
