Abersoch RNLI has been called to rescue kayakers in difficulty at sea.
The crew was paged at 12.36pm on 8 August to help two kayakers who appeared to be in difficulty off Llanbedrog headland.
The lifeboat launched at 12.52pm. On arrival at 12.58pm the kayakers had safely returned to shore. A crew member went ashore to check all was well, and no further assistance was required.
Wyn Jones, Abersoch RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, said this “was a false alarm with good intent”. “The member of the public who made the call did the right thing contacting the coastguard.
“If you are in any doubt about somebody’s safety on the water you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”
