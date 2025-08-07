The Machynlleth El Sueño Existe Festival of music, dance and politics turns 20 with a celebration on 6-7 September.
The organisers said: “We continue to organise the festival knowing that we all need a point of light, hope and optimism in an ever more insane world.
“To that effect, we are delighted to announce the 2025 mini-festival.”
The event will take place at Y Plas in Machynlleth, with a promise of Latin American sound, poetry, film, art, debate and more.
Saturday night will feature the London-based Peruvian band, Kausary, supported by local band Cloud Cuckoo, along with other musicians from 7.15-11pm in the Plas Hall.
In 2005, a small group of volunteers hosted the first El Sueño Existe (The Dream Lives On) Festival to celebrate the role of culture and song during the Chilean military coup in 1973, especially the role of murdered musician and activist Victor Jara.
An organiser explained: “That first festival was given energy and credibility from a large number of the Chilean exiles who had made their homes in Britain during the late 70s, especially but not solely the strong Chilean community living at that time in Sheffield.
“It sought to blend the music with the awareness of global issues...
“The 20th anniversary festival is an opportunity to reflect on 20 years of making this happen, whatever the political tides locally and globally of the day.”
Each festival has a chosen Latin American country and social justice issue, though for this year's ‘mini-festival’, the themes are ‘20 years of El Sueño Existe’ and ‘Solidarity’.
To find out more or to get tickets (£40 for the whole weekend, with concessions available, day tickets from £12), head to their website - https://elsuenoexiste.wordpress.com/
