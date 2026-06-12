The only pub currently trading in Blaenau Ffestiniog has closed for refurbishment.
Y Meirion closed on 14 June for a £150,000 revamp.
It will re-open in time for the summer holidays.
The investment by Heineken owned Star Pubs1 and its new licensees, father and son Bob and River Howell, will improve sports facilities and give the pub a smarter, more up-to-date décor, inside and out.
Existing manager, Delyth Jones, will continue to manage the pub with Bob and River working alongside.
As a result of the investment a further three jobs will be created.
Y Meirion is Bob and River’s first pub.
Born and raised in America, Bob has wanted to run a pub since the first day he stepped in one 26 years ago.
“I have worked in retail management, run successful comedy nights up and down the country but my dream has been to run a pub,” he said.
“When my family and I moved to Wales three years ago, we started looking in earnest. We visited 15 pubs before finding Y Meirion.
“We knew immediately that this was the one for us the moment we walked in the door.
“The atmosphere was wonderful.
“We visited as customers and were immediately made to feel welcome by the regulars.
“We had a great time.
“It’s not just us; everyone receives the same warm welcome.
“The people of Blaenau are some of nicest people I have ever met.
“The other deciding factor was Delyth. She’s loved by all and a bit of a local celebrity. She’s also a real pro and great at managing the pub.
“We have been at Y Meirion since February on a temporary arrangement and are now taking on the tenancy. I for one absolutely love it. It’s without a doubt the best job I have ever had.”
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