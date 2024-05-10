A dedicated Powys phone line for people who require urgent mental health support has reached its first birthday.
NHS ‘111 press 2’ for mental health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The 111 Press 2 team in Powys have answered nearly 5,000 calls since the service was launched on 10 May last year.
Marielle Restall, Mental Health Team Lead in Powys said: “We have now been providing the service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in Powys for one year.
“This means that people in Powys who are experiencing a mental health crisis can pick up the phone and speak to a trained mental health practitioner with knowledge of their local area.”