MP appeals to potential donors to come forward
To mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has taken part in an event to raise awareness of the urgent need to diversify the stem cell register.
The event in Westminster was hosted by UK charity Anthony Nolan as part of its Communities vs Blood Cancer campaign, which shines a spotlight on vital work being done to ensure that every patient in need of a stem cell transplant can find a lifesaving donor.
More than 865,000 people in the UK are on the Anthony Nolan register, any of whom could be a match for someone with blood cancer or a blood disorder and be asked to donate their stem cells to give a patient a second chance of life.
The MP is encouraging more people from her constituency, particularly men and people from ethnic backgrounds aged 16 to 30, to register as stem cell donors to help increase the chances a match is available for those in need of a transplant.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “I am very proud to support Anthony Nolan to help raise awareness of the pressing need for more stem cell donors which could offer someone with blood cancer a second chance at life.
“I am always encouraged to hear from them about their work and the life-changing and lifesaving difference it makes to people with blood cancer every day.
“The charity is looking for a wide range of people from different backgrounds to come forward as donors, but they are appealing for young men between 16 to 30 and people from ethnic backgrounds in particular.
“Registering to become a stem cell donor is straightforward and could make an enormous difference to someone with no other chance of a cure. Joining the register can genuinely save a life.
“I am proud to support this charity’s ground-breaking work and will work with them to help ensure that people in my Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency are aware of this important campaign and hopefully sign up as potential donors.”
Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “In the last year nearly 25,000 selfless people joined the Anthony Nolan register, each one representing hope for patients with blood cancer and blood disorders, in need of matching stem cell donors.
“The public can be proud of all the lifesavers in your community. To everyone from Dwyfor Meirionnydd who has decided to join the register, thank you.
“We rely on men and people from minority ethnic backgrounds aged 16-30 joining the register now to save lives in the future. Without you, there is no cure.”
