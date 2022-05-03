MS highlights bowel cancer awareness

MONTGOMERYSHIRE MS Russell George helped highlight Bowel Cancer Awareness Month at the Senedd, at an event hosted by Bowel Cancer UK, the UK’s leading bowel cancer charity.

Bowel cancer remains the second biggest cancer killer in Wales, despite being treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed at an early stage.

Around 2,300 people are diagnosed a year in Wales, with 900 sadly losing their life.

Early diagnosis is essential, the charity says, to improving bowel cancer outcomes and being able to recognise the symptoms and speaking to your GP when you feel something isn’t right, could save your life.

Mr George is working with Bowel Cancer UK to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease, help improve early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care across Montgomeryshire and Powys.

Mr George said: “This week, I was grateful for the opportunity to not only learn more about Bowel Cancer and its symptoms, but to also help highlight the importance of Bowel Cancer awareness.

‘’Some of the symptoms include bleeding from your bottom and/or blood in your poo, persistent and unexplained change in bowel habit, unexplained weight loss, extreme tiredness for no obvious reason and a pain or lump in your tummy.’

‘’It’s important to note that these symptoms may be caused by something else, but it is vital to seek advice from your GP should you have any of these issues.’’

‘’Almost 2,300 people are diagnosed with the disease each year in Wales.