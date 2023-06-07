Aberystwyth’s Georgia Ruth has contributed a four-part video series to Cultural Cwtsh, a creative wellbeing resource dedicated to supporting Wales’ health and care staff.
The Welsh singer-songwriter reveals ‘the comfort and pleasure’ of song writing to Wales’ health and care workers in a new video series designed to support their health and wellbeing. The Welsh Music Prize winner, who has been writing songs since she was six, is one of more than 50 artists to have contributed to the Cultural Cwtsh – an online creative wellbeing resource that uses the arts’ restorative power to support NHS and social care staff. During four videos, Georgia coaches viewers through the process of writing lyrics, finding a melody that fits those words and then exploring ways to accompany the song they’ve created.
She said: “During the past year, my family have personally experienced how hard health staff work on behalf of their patients. It’s vitally important they have an opportunity to look after themselves, too.
“Song writing and composing music have provided an important space for me to process things in a healthy way. Just turning up for 15 minutes to play music and try things out, without any pressure on it needing to be any good, allows you to express yourself and check in with yourself. That’s so important, especially for health and care workers who give so much of their time and energy to caring for others.”
Cultural Cwtsh was created by the Arts Council of Wales as a thank you from the nation’s art sector to busy NHS and social care staff, amid mounting evidence of the positive impact the arts can have on health and wellbeing.
Artists from across Wales bring to life a range of creative activities on the site – from poetry, juggling and beatboxing to dancing and photography – in a bid to help health and care staff switch off from work, lift their spirits and boost their wellbeing.
Sally Lewis, programme manager for arts, health and wellbeing at Arts Council of Wales, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to share Georgia’s musical talents with Wales’ health and care staff through the Cultural Cwtsh. Our aim has always been to develop a creative wellbeing resource that is as extraordinary as the healthcare staff it is designed for, and that’s been possible only with the continued input of fantastic artists from across Wales like Georgia. We hope health and social care staff find the sessions provide a source of comfort, fun, an outlet for self-expression during difficult moments and a boost for their wellbeing.”
Cultural Cwtsh, created with funding from Welsh Government, is part of an ongoing programme of work in the field of Arts and Health that aims to raise awareness of the proven wellbeing benefits of engaging in the arts. The resource has been designed in consultation with Health Education Improvement Wales (HEIW), Social Care Wales, the Welsh NHS Confederation, the Arts and Health Coordinators within each Health Board, as well as focus groups of healthcare workers.
Georgia’s sessions for Cultural Cwtsh can be found at culturalcwtsh.wales/discover-song-you-today