Sally Lewis, programme manager for arts, health and wellbeing at Arts Council of Wales, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to share Georgia’s musical talents with Wales’ health and care staff through the Cultural Cwtsh. Our aim has always been to develop a creative wellbeing resource that is as extraordinary as the healthcare staff it is designed for, and that’s been possible only with the continued input of fantastic artists from across Wales like Georgia. We hope health and social care staff find the sessions provide a source of comfort, fun, an outlet for self-expression during difficult moments and a boost for their wellbeing.”