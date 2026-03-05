Two new helipads have been cleared for take-off at Ysbyty Gwynedd.
Work is set to begin in April on the construction of the helipads – a project that will see the hospital gain one additional helipad.
Dual helipads - the first of their kind in the country - allow the Coastguard and Wales Air Ambulance helicopters to land safely without having to wait in the air while another is on the helipad.
The project is being funded with £1.5 million from the HELP Appeal, the only charity in the country dedicated to funding hospital helipads, alongside more than £800,000 from Welsh Government.
This is the first time HELP has funded a hospital helipad in Wales, and the first time the charity has supported a double helipad.
Ysbyty Gwynedd experienced 158 aircraft landings in 2022/23 including several occasions where two aircrafts required landing at the same time—highlighting the operational need for dual-pad capability.
The hospital’s current helipad was installed in 1997 and, aside from routine maintenance, has not been modernised since. Redevelopment ensures Ysbyty Gwynedd is equipped to meet the needs of a region.
Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “The introduction of dual helipads is not simply about new infrastructure — it is about strengthening our ability to respond quickly and effectively when every minute matters.
“We serve a large and geographically diverse region, where air transfer can be critical in ensuring patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Having two fully compliant helipads will significantly enhance our resilience, particularly during periods of high demand or major incidents, and will ensure we are meeting the highest aviation safety standards now and into the future.
“I would like to thank the HELP Appeal and Welsh Government for their substantial investment and continued partnership. This project represents the first phase of a wider programme to modernise helicopter landing facilities across our health board sites, ensuring our communities have access to safe, timely and world-class emergency care for many years to come.”
Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the HELP Appeal charity said: “This helipad is more than new infrastructure, it is a lifeline.
“This is a landmark moment for the HELP Appeal, our first hospital helipad in Wales and the first double helipad the charity has ever funded.
“We have now funded over 36 brand new helipads resulting in many lives being saved with over 34,000 landings and are delighted to be able to do announce this exciting project in Wales.”
Wales Air Ambulance pilot Captain Jon Earp welcomed the development saying “it will be world-class leading and a model for other hospitals to aspire to”.
Dr Pete Williams, Clinical Lead for Ysbyty Gwynedd Emergency Department, added: “I am extremely grateful to the HELP Appeal charity for their generous support in making this development possible. The upgrade will future-proof air access to Ysbyty Gwynedd, not only improving our ability to receive critically unwell patients, but also enabling the safe and timely transfer of both adults and children with time-critical conditions to specialist centres.”
