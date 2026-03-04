Young people across Wales will have new opportunities to engage directly with their elected representatives through a three-year programme funded by the Welsh Government.
The Welsh Government’s Democratic Engagement Grant provides £400,000 annually to support sustained, community-rooted engagement, and strengthen long-term democratic participation.
Since its launch in February 2023, it has supported 30 organisations delivering 42 projects.
The Politics Project has been awarded £357,060 to deliver several different activities to connect young people with the politicians that represent them.
Local Government Secretary Jayne Bryant said: “Democracy thrives when young people are empowered to ask questions, challenge ideas, and see themselves reflected in decision-making.
“This programme is a powerful step toward building lifelong civic engagement and ensuring every voice in Wales is heard.”
