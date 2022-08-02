Nature walk brings in funds for appeal
Subscribe newsletter
Members of Ceredigion Merched y Wawr raised over £400 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal with a recent nature walk.
Led by national president Jill Lewis, 44 members of the organisation walked from Aberaeron to Llanerchaeron and back, while receiving a talk about local flowers, birds and animals from expert Bethan Hartnup.
County secretary Mair Jones, who herself had chemotherapy treatment at Bronglais last summer after being diagnosed with cancer of the womb, said the group wanted to support the appeal.
“Cancer touches everyone in one way or another and it is important that we have a new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital,” said Mair, who lives in Aberaeron.
“The weather was not good for the walk on 25th June, there was a terrible shower at the beginning, but spirits were high and everyone enjoyed.
“We carried collection buckets along the route, raising over £800, half of which went to the Appeal and the other half to another local charity. The walk ended with tea and cake at Aberaeron Sports Club.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |