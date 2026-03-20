Ceredigion’s hospice at home service has launched a new leaflet to help people who want to leave a gift to the charity in their will.
March is Free Wills Month, so HAHAV Ceredigion has launched a campaign that will see thousands of these leaflets dropping through the letterboxes of Ceredigion residents.
The charity is currently renovating its current home in Plas Antaron in Penparcau, on the outskirts of Aberystwyth. While the capital building work has been funded through various grants, there is a constant need to secure day to day revenue funding to safeguard and develop its services for the years ahead.
It was timely therefore to launch this legacy campaign as HAHAV Ceredigion chair Gwerfyl Pierce Jones explains.
“Ceredigion is the only county in Wales with no dedicated hospice service and, with the demand on the increase, any support for our services is greatly appreciated. The aim with developing this leaflet is to help people understand how to leave a gift in their will and the various options available.
“The nature of our services means that we touch the lives of many people and their families and we are fortunate that many of those service recipients want to support our valuable work in different ways.
“We fully appreciate that discussions like these are difficult to have with your loved ones but if you wish to leave a gift in your will to HAHAV Ceredigion, it will help us in continuing with our important work across the county.”
There is an opportunity also to support the charity’s work by making a monthly donation or by visiting its shop in Pier St, Aberystwyth and the warehouse at Glanyrafon Industrial Estate.
All monies raised will go towards the continued development of the charity’s much needed volunteer services across Ceredigion.
To learn more about HAHAV Ceredigion, visit www.hahav.org.uk
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