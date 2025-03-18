Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded five buddy beds worth over £6,000 which will allow parents to stay with their children in Cilgerran Ward at Glangwili Hospital.
Buddy beds are a manual recliner chair which provide a place for parents to sleep and rest, enabling them to care for children and young people (CYP) from their bedside.
Karen Thomas, Head of Therapeutic Play at Glangwili Hospital, said: “We always encourage one parent to stay with their CYP, to be part of their care and provide important reassurance to their CYP as they undergo treatment.
“It’s vital for the health and wellbeing of parents that they have a good sleep and rest while looking after their sick CYP.”