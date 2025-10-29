“Elin was only 30 years old when she had her diagnosis and unfortunately, she lost her battle to cancer in March 2025. Elin was a brilliant, well-respected member of Carmarthenshire YFC. She took on numerous roles on club and county level and was a valuable member of our committees, she is missed dearly. It's great to give this money to the Chemotherapy Day Unit to help ensure all the good work that's happening there can proceed, it was important to me that the money stayed local.