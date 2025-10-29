The YFC organised a variety of fundraising events over the past year to raise the funds.
Caryl Jones, Chairman for C.Ff.I Sir Gâr, said: “We started the year with a Christmas Tractor Run.
Over 60 tractor and vehicles came and supported the evening, everyone did a fantastic effort decorating their vehicles in Christmas lights and tinsel. I also held my Chairmans’ Christmas Carol Service in Llanddarog Chapel. Members and friends of the movement came from all over the county, and we all enjoyed singing Christmas Carols together.
“We finished the year with our Tenyfan challenge on the 11 and 12 of April. The challenge was to walk Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons 10 times in 24 hours, and I'm glad to say we managed the challenge in 21 hours. We had incredible support during the day, with over 80 members and friends of the movement coming to support us during the day and some walking numerous legs with us on the mountain.
“I decided to choose Chemotherapy Day Unit as my chosen charity this year because I had a close family member receiving treatment in the unit as well as one of my best friends, Elin Ludgate.
“Elin was only 30 years old when she had her diagnosis and unfortunately, she lost her battle to cancer in March 2025. Elin was a brilliant, well-respected member of Carmarthenshire YFC. She took on numerous roles on club and county level and was a valuable member of our committees, she is missed dearly. It's great to give this money to the Chemotherapy Day Unit to help ensure all the good work that's happening there can proceed, it was important to me that the money stayed local.
“We would like to thank the charity for their support during our events, our friends and families and all the members and friends of Carmarthenshire YFC that's supported us during the year.”
Jessica Michael, Senior Sister, said: “On behalf of the staff and patients at the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital, I would like to thank C.Ff.I Sir Gâr -Carmarthenshire YFC for all your fundraising efforts and events throughout the year, resulting in a wonderful donation of £4,550.
“We are always looking at ways to improve the environment and improve the way we care for patients within the unit. Please be assured that this money will go towards this improvement. Thank you.”
Claire Rumble, Fundraising Officer, said: “It’s fantastic to see the local community fundraising for such a fantastic Unit. Thank you so much to C.Ff.I Sir Gâr - Carmarthenshire YFC for supporting our charity.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
