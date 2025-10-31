The North Ceredigion Ploughing and Hedging Society, which was established in 1961, organise annual ploughing and hedging competitions to help encourage ploughing and hedging.
Phyllis Harries, Secretary, said: “Although we did not hold a specific challenge, over the years the committee has raised funds through various events to support our annual competition.
“We raised money in conjunction with the County committee to host the Welsh Championship in 2023. At our annual committee meeting, it was unanimously decided to share the profit from hosting competitions over the years with local charities.
“This year, the competition took place in Talybont thanks to the generosity of the Cynnullmawr and Neuaddfawr families. We decided to give the proceeds to the Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit because we value the importance of having this resource locally.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Thank you to the North Ceredigion Ploughing and Hedging Society for their very kind donation.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
