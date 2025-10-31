We believe Cambrian News makes a difference when it comes for standing up for the people of mid and west Wales. And now the news media industry thinks so too,
The News Media Association has shortlisted Cambrian News and its extensive coverage of the poor health services in mid and west Wales for the annual Making A Difference Awards.
“It’s the second year running Cambrian News has been nominated for the award and we’re up against daily regional newspapers such as the Nottingham Post, the Bolton News and the Inverness Courier,” Editor Mick O’Reilly said.
“Those publication have an advantage in that they’re dailies and have a bigger population area, but Cambrian News is never one to shy away from a fight and we believe we are harder hitting more often on a subject that is vital to everyone in mid and west Wales.”
The series on underfunded and poor healthcare services prompted First Minister Eluned Morgan to respond, claiming the region got its fair share. That set off a political war of words, with MS Elin Jones writing that the First Minister was completely out of touch with reality in the area when Ms Morgan is standing in May’s Senedd elections.
“The award is chosen by popular vote so it’s important that as many of you as possible scan the QR code and click on the Cambrian News entry,” Mr O’Reilly said.
“If you have waited years for a dental appointment or have given up waiting for one, then show your anger by voting for Cambrian News, “ the Editor said. “If you’re waiting years for a knee or hip operation, or waiting months for a follow-up appointment, then lend us your support.”
Voting opens 9am Monday 3 November and continues until 5:30 on Thursday. The winner will be announced on Friday.
