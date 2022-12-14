As 2022 draws to a close, Hywel Dda University Health Board is extending its heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported fundraising efforts throughout the year in support of the new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital.
The new chemotherapy day unit, which is expected to open in 2024, will include a larger, purpose-built treatment area for patients, including an isolation facility, along with reception, outpatient and waiting areas, as well as consultation and examination rooms.
Additional facilities will include a meeting room with video-conferencing facilities, counselling rooms and private spaces for patients.
Peter Skitt, Hywel Dda University Health Board county director for Ceredigion and project director, said: “With the help and support of people from across Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynydd, the vision of a brand-new chemotherapy unit for local people is now a reality.
“The project has moved to the concept phase, with technical design work, led by staff who know best what the unit should provide and what the environment should feel like, continuing into the new year.
“Plans are also in progress to enable the chemotherapy day unit to move to a temporary facility later in 2023 while the building work is undertaken.
“As key milestones and decisions are made, the health board will ensure the local community are kept updated of the unit’s progress.”
One in two people across Wales will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime; it is a condition which sadly affects nearly all families.
Over 60 people a week receive vital anti-cancer treatment at Bronglais Hospital, a total of around 300 people a year from across Ceredigion, south Gwynedd and north Powys.
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital.
The appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, it is predicted that construction costs will increase.
Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
For further information on the Bronglais appeal, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk