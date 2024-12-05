Children in Powys who suffer from epilepsy will now be able to receive more support thanks to the creation of a new role within Powys Teaching Health Board.
Former Special School nurse Ginny Bond-Scott is now working with families across the county to offer local support and guidance as the health board’s Epilepsy Nurse Specialist.
She said the health board “commissions support from hospitals outside our borders and despite these team's best efforts, they don’t always have the capacity to provide local support to our families, education, social care or transport providers.”
“My new role will involve care planning and training where needed,” she added.
“I will be a local source of support for Powys families, and I am looking forward to joint working alongside the commissioned services to ensure our families receive the best care possible.
“With the creation of this position, I can help train schools to support pupils with epilepsy and ultimately, parents will be able to feel more reassured that their schools will know what to do.”
The part-time post is based in Newtown but Ginny – who is a member of the Epilepsy Specialist Nurses Association - will be working with families across the county.