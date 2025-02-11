Regulations to restrict the promotion and placement of foods high in fat, salt and sugar will “tackle Wales’ growing obesity problem,” Wales’ health secretary has said.
The regulations will restrict promotions that can encourage over-consumption, such as multi-buy offers and free refills of sugary drinks and restrict the presentation of foods high in fat, sugar and salt products at prime selling locations in stores, such as entrances and checkouts and on website homepages.
They will apply to medium and large businesses with 50 or more employees
The restrictions largely mirror rules already introduced in England.
There will be a 12-month implementation period before they are introduced in March next year, if they are approved by the Senedd in a vote next month.
The restrictions on where unhealthy foods can be displayed and promoted are designed to prevent impulse purchases and over-consumption.
Research shows up to 83 per cent of purchases made on promotion are impulse buys. And almost half (43%) of food and drink products in prominent store locations promote sugary foods and drinks.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “These regulations are a step forward in our long-term strategy to tackle Wales’ growing obesity problem.
“We want to make the healthier choice the easier choice by improving the food environment.
“We can do this by ensuring healthier food and drinks are more available, accessible and visible to people in shops and stores.
“60 per cent of adults in Wales are now overweight or obese, and nearly a quarter of children by the time they start school – we need to take action to help people make positive changes to their diets and lifestyles.
“The retail environment in shops play a role in shaping the food and drink we buy. Promotion and marketing strategies used by the sector contribute to poor health outcomes across Welsh communities.”