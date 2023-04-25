Calon Hearts Screening and Defibrillators Wales were delighted to present a public access defibrillator to the trustees and volunteers of New Quay Memorial Hall.
The presentation took place on Thursday, 13 April, and the defibrillator now sits on the side of the Memorial Hall.
A big thanks goes to Yorkshire Building Society who enabled this to happen.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]