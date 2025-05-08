Members of HAHAV’s dementia support group have marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special afternoon tea.
Caffi Cofion volunteers and clients marked Victory in Europe day on Wednesday, 7 May.
Dementia clients and their carers enjoyed food of the time, such as ‘Gypsy’ tart, together with live music and sing-alongs.
Members were also invited to look at some items from the Second World War, kindly loaned to the group by Ceredigion Museum.
Some of the café volunteers dressed up as land army girls.
Susie Scott, HAHAV’s Living Well Manager said: “Although a lot of our clients were too young to remember VE day itself, they really enjoyed this celebration tea. Clients took part in the singing and recited several monologues.”
“Dementia is such a distressing illness so it’s just nice to see people get together and have a good time.”
Aberystwyth Mayor, Cllr Maldwyn Pryse, attended the anniversary afternoon tea at Plas Antaron.
He met many members, including Richard Hinchcliffe and Ann Walker.
If you know of someone with dementia or memory problems, HAHAV’s afternoon tea event runs every Wednesday.
Please call Karen on 01970 611550 for more information.