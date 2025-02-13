A new digital service to help make it easier to find an NHS dentist is being been rolled out across Wales.
The Dental Access Portal provides a central platform for people to register for NHS dentistry and for health boards to allocate places for routine treatment.
The service will provide a clear picture of the scale of demand for NHS dental services and will mean people no longer need to call multiple dental surgeries to try to find an NHS dentist.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “Access to NHS dentistry is not where we or the public want it to be.
“This new service will help people who may not have seen a dentist for some time get access to routine NHS appointments.”