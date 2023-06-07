Olwen and Shui have taken up their new roles since the temporary closure of the hospital’s inpatient ward in April. While recruitment for new nurses continues, some health care support workers have undertaken additional training to develop skills and competencies and are now supporting the Tuag Adref (Homeward Bound) service in Tywyn. The Tuag Adref service provides support to patients at home following their discharge from hospital and also provide additional support to help individuals remain at home by providing additional care and rehabilitation within the patients own home.