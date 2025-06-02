Hywel Dda University Health Board volunteers have been praised during National Volunteers Week.
The week (1-7 June) is a chance to recognise the contribution volunteers make and to say thank you.
Across Hywel Dda, volunteers give their time freely to support patients, services, and departments.
Carter, from Ceredigion, is a volunteer in the Pharmacy Department at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth. “Volunteering has given me such a great insight into different departments within the hospital,” Carter said.
“My role delivering medicines to wards has taught me important skills and will be invaluable in any future career. I have learned how to communicate effectively with patients and staff.
“The role is also an amazing way to connect with the community and meet new people. It’s been a professional and enjoyable experience.”
Carla from Carmarthenshire started her NHS career volunteering at Glangwili Hospital.
“Volunteering gave me an opportunity to explore a new career path and boosted my confidence,” said Carla.
“I now work as a Health Care Support Worker in the hospital. I can’t thank the volunteering team enough.”
Ali from Pembrokeshire volunteers at Withybush Hospital.
“Patients have been very engaging when I have done activities with them, and it’s been lovely to see their progress,” said Ali.
“I love seeing the positive impact myself and other volunteers have on patients’ well-being. It has helped me to understand the real difference people working in the NHS make.”
Lisa Gostling, Hywel Dda Director of Workforce and Organisational Development/Deputy Chief Executive, said: “I’m incredibly proud of all our volunteers within Hywel Dda and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank you all for selflessly giving your time, skills, and compassion to helping our patients and staff. Your contribution makes a difference every day, thank you.”
Volunteering is a fantastic way to find out about the work involved in healthcare, and provides real life experience of interacting with patients and visitors. Volunteer support can be something as simple as chatting with patients or helping visitors find the right ward.
You could be a pharmacy volunteer, befriender, work in the shop or library - or in a clinical setting such as a children's ward or emergency department.
For more information visit hduhb.nhs.wales/working-for-us/volunteer-and-work-experience-hub, call 0300 3036138 (select option 3) or email [email protected].
