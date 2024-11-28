In a UK-first, Wales now has mandatory licensing rules in place to help protect the public's health when getting acupuncture, body piercings, electrolysis, or tattoos including semi-permanent make up.
From Friday, 29 November, practitioners and individuals in charge of premises or vehicles where any of these four special procedures are performed must complete an infection prevention and control course for special procedures, and their premises and vehicles must meet strict safety standards, among other criteria.
These new measures, introduced by the Welsh Government, aim to reduce the hygiene and safety risks of these special procedures, such as blood borne infections, by making sure only licensed practitioners can operate and procedures are only performed in approved premises and vehicles.