Wales’ new mental health minister has set out plans to improve people’s mental health, pledging to focus on reducing waiting times for support and treatment.
Sarah Murphy, who took office in July, provided an update on the Welsh Government’s draft mental health, suicide and self-harm prevention strategies after public consultations closed.
In a statement to the Senedd on 8 October, Ms Murphy said the all-age mental health strategy will ensure joined-up, person-centred and needs-led support.
The mental health minister said the suicide and self-harm prevention strategy sets out the Welsh Government’s key priority of reducing rates.
Ms Murphy added that consultation responses raised the need to do more to identify and address factors that increase the risks of suicide.
“The feedback was also clear that self-harm needed greater prominence,” she said.
Ms Murphy told the chamber: “Across both strategies, it is clear we need to do more to prevent, reduce and provide better support and treatment for substance use, including removing barriers for those with co-occurring mental health conditions.”
She stated the new strategies and delivery plans will be published early in 2025, shaping the direction of travel for the next decade.
Ms Murphy said the ‘111 press 2’ service, which provides mental health support, received more than 100,000 calls in its first year.
The Conservatives' Gareth Davies said 15 per cent of workers are estimated to have a mental health condition and it is the fifth most common reason for sickness absence.
The shadow mental health minister warned that the new strategies are “long overdue”.
Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru’s shadow health secretary said: “There is a great deal more to be done to ensure that the provision of mental health services is proportionate to the needs of our population.”
He told the Senedd the number of mental health beds decreased from more than 2,000 in 2010 to 1,271 this year, “which is the lowest-ever level of capacity”.
Mr ap Gwynfor, who represents Dwyfor Meirionnydd, called for the law on safe staffing levels in the health service to be extended to include mental health nurses.