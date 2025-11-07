Ambitious plans to help NHS Wales reduce its emissions faster to make the health and care system more sustainable have been unveiled.
NHS organisations have already made considerable progress, cutting emissions from non-supply chain by almost a quarter between 2018-19 and 2024.
But overall NHS Wales emissions have increased over the same period in the supply chain.
The refreshed NHS Wales Decarbonisation Strategic Delivery Plan sets out a clear roadmap for the NHS to meet its climate ambitions and achieving the legal 2050 Net Zero target.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said: “We are striving for a more sustainable health system, which will reduce its impact on the environment and provide wider benefits to public health.”
