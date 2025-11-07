Hywel Dda University Health Board officially launched its new Research and Innovation Strategy in a special event which brought together leaders in local health care, academics and industry partners.
The event took place at the new Canolfan Pentre Awel Centre in Llanelli on Thursday, 16 October and was aimed not only at launching the plan but also to share experiences of the impact of research in the medical sector.
The ambitious new strategy will drive forward the development of innovative medicines and treatments aimed at transforming the health and wellbeing of communities across the region over the next five years.
Professor Leighton Phillips, Director of Research, Innovation and Value at Hywel Dda said:
“Our showcase event was a remarkable celebration of the progress and achievements that we’ve seen in our research and innovation work over recent years. Hywel Dda University Health Board has now got dedicated research facilities in all of our counties across south west Wales We’ve expanded our clinical research workforce and we’ve launched pioneering initiatives like the TriTech Institute.
“A number of the speakers today spoke about how we in south west Wales, as a region, are punching above our weight in terms of research and innovation. We also heard of some of the challenges we face in the region, so we need to be ambitious and courageous in our approach to finding innovative new ways to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.”
The event heard from Professor Helen Munro, Consultant in Women’s Health at Hywel Dda and Welsh Government lead on Women’s Health; two local GPs, Dr Will Macintosh based in St Clears and Dr Anna Collenette based in Cardigan.
They also heard from Professor Sue Denman about the importance of broadening the research base within our communities.
There were also presentations on the opportunities for commercial respiratory research from Professor Keir Lewis – a consultant at Hywel Dda and Dr Dan Harris a research pharmacist at Hywel Dda who spoke about advances in treating cardiovascular disease.
Hywel Dda’s Research and Innovation team work closely with major pharmaceutical companies and the conference heard from representatives from companies including Astra Zeneca, Whyze Health and Jiva.AI.
The event came to an end with a discussion about the future of Artificial Intelligence in the health industry and its possible uses in the future.
Mark Henwood, Medical Director at Hywel Dda said: “It was so inspiring to hear how research and development work being done by the Health Board is inspiring our clinicians and making a real difference to people living in our communities.
“It’s important for us to remember, that this research is not just an academic pursuit - it’s a way of driving better care and health, smarter systems and healthier communities and delivers real benefits.
“I would like to congratulate our Research and Innovation Team for all their hard work and am very excited to see what improvements and innovations they will be working on over the next five years and into the future.”
