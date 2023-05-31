The £15 million refurbishment of Ysbyty Bro Ddyfi in Machynlleth has been officially opened by Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
The redevelopment of the hospital has been made possible thanks to a £15m investment by Welsh Government.
It brings the Dyfi Valley Health GP Practice and local community services together under the same roof, helping teams to work together for patients and communities.
Opening the new facility on 25 May, the Health Minister said: “It was a pleasure to officially open the redevelopment of the Machynlleth Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital and see first-hand the difference it will make to the local community.
“This is an excellent example of how Welsh Government funding is being used to reshape the way community health and wellbeing services are delivered to ensure better access to doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals closer to home.”
Carl Cooper, chair of Powys Teaching Health Board, said: “This building has a distinguished history of serving the people of Machynlleth and Bro Ddyfi spanning over 150 years.
“Now, thanks to this investment from Welsh Government, it continues to support the local community into the future.”