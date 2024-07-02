Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased rehabilitation steps for frailty patients undergoing physiotherapy at Withybush Hospital.
Lisa Marshall, Senior Sister, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donations that have allowed us to purchase the new rehabilitation steps for the Frailty Ward.
“Having a set of stairs for our patient to practice with will enhance the recovery of our patients working with our physiotherapists on a daily basis.
“The steps will benefit the frailty pathway keeping our patients mobile, moving and active.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide and we are extremely grateful for every donation.”