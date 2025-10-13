Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has funded a Vitalograph Alpha 6000 Spirometer worth over £1,500 for use by Community Respiratory Nurses in Ceredigion.
A spirometer is used to diagnose and monitor lung conditions such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
Caroline Winkworth, Ceredigion Community Respiratory Team Administrator, said: “We’re incredibly grateful that charitable funds have funded the new spirometer.
“The spirometers will enable our team to do diagnostic spirometry out in the Ceredigion community.
“They will make a huge difference to many patients by diagnosing more quickly, monitoring conditions more effectively and giving relevant information for patients that require surgical interventions in a more timely manner.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.