Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk around the Abergynolwyn area, taking in the ruins of the 13th century Castell y Bere and the lower levels of Birds Rock on Tuesday, 21 October.
The walk is mostly on clear paths and quiet lanes, with one or two short but steepish ascents and descents.
This Group grade B, circular, 8 mile, National Grade Moderate walk starts at 10.30am.
Estimated finish time is 4pm.
Start at the car park at Abergynolwyn Cafe. Additional layby and street parking nearby (Grid Ref: SH677069).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for 10.30am.
Contact Adrian on 01341 422893 or 07729 686572.
On Wednesday, 29 October, their walk starts in the small village of Llanfachreth in the hills above Dolgellau.
Set out on quiet lanes and follow paths through the Nannau Estate to arrive at Llyn Cynwch.
Pick up the popular Precipice Walk in a clockwise direction.
Find yourself on a path raking across the hillside, with spectacular views of the Mawddach Estuary far below and the ridges of Cadair Idris beyond.
Leave the precipice walk, make your way downhill, visit the Coed y Brenin arboretum and nearby river, before joining a lane back to the start.
This Group grade C, circular, 6.5 mile, National Grade Moderate walk starts at 10:15am and finishes at approximately 3.15pm.
Start at Llanfachreth car park by the old school (Grid Ref: SH756225)
Once again, the start time is when the walk commences.
Contact Mike on 01341 241575 or 07880 595468.
Please visit meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information/ changes that may occur.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.