Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to purchase a Phillips MX450 transfer monitor worth over £4,500 for the Critical Care Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
A transfer monitor is a portable device used to continuously monitor a patient's vital signs during movement between hospital departments.
The new monitor will enable staff to track patients’ condition as they move through the hospital.
Cerys Davies, Senior Sister, said: “We’re very grateful that charitable funds have allowed us to purchase the new Phillips MX450 transfer monitor.
“Tracking patients' condition as they move through the hospital helps reduce clinical risk.
“All patients that are nursed in Critical Care and require transferring within the hospital for investigations may require monitoring via the new monitor.”
