While the Royal College of Nursing Wales remains in a pay dispute after nurse members rejected the latest in a series of Welsh Government offers, Unison - the largest health union in Wales - consulted with staff on Agenda for Change contracts (those directly employed by the NHS) over the Welsh government’s pay offer for 2023/24 and an additional one-off ‘recovery payment’ for the previous financial year - with 78 per cent of members giving the offer the green light.