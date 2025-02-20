Waiting lists for Wales’ NHS fell in December for the first time in nearly a year, latest figures show.
The number of patient pathways waiting to start treatment fell to 800,400 from 802,300 the previous month while waits of more than two years fell by three per cent.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles, said: “I’m pleased to see positive progress in reducing long waiting times and the size of the waiting list.
“There is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do.
“But this set of data shows the NHS plans to increase capacity and work to reduce the longest waiting times are starting to have an impact.
“This is just the start.”