Care home providers urged the Welsh Government to follow through on a key commitment to ensure care workers are paid the real living wage.
Giving evidence in the Senedd, Care Forum Wales warned funding did not reach all parts of the sector in 2024/25.
The non-profit organisation said funding for the real living wage was not ringfenced, so some councils chose to spend the money on libraries and teachers’ salaries instead.
Care Forum Wales raised concerns about “nobody taking responsibility”, with the Welsh Government claiming to have provided the money and councils saying it was insufficient.
Labour’s manifesto for the 2021 election contained a pledge to “ensure care workers are paid the real living wage during the next Senedd term”.