Nursery staff complete hike up Cader Idris for Bronglais Appeal
Two dozen staff and friends from Gogerddan Childcare who hiked up Cader Idris for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after one of their colleagues was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Managing director Emma Healy and her staff have raised more than £2,000 to say thank you for the care their colleague Jacqueline Walters is receiving at Bronglais Hospital’s Chemotherapy Day Unit.
And it’s not too late to donate to the cause at www.justgiving.com/GogerddanChildcare22
Emma, whose nursery is in Penrhyncoch, said: “Team Gogerddan did it! A great day climbing Cadair Idris to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, getting waved off by our lovely Jacqueline who gave us the motivation and reminded us why we were doing it.
“So proud of everyone; it was a tough climb but supporting and helping each other we made it! One group went six miles to the lake and one the full 11 miles to the top!
“A big thank you to everyone who has donated so far and sent messages, we really do appreciate it. Thank you to Tesco for donating snacks and drinks, and to Jade at Wild Mountain Instruction and Kieran for being the most wonderful, helpful and patient guides.”
Emma added: “We wanted to support the appeal because one of our staff members, Jacqueline Walters, is currently receiving treatment at the chemotherapy day unit and she is seeing first-hand how a new unit is needed and the impact it will have.”
Jacqueline, 51, who is a nursery nurse at the childcare centre and lives in Bronant, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and after surgery is now receiving chemotherapy at the unit.
She said: “My husband Darryl and I are so proud of all the staff and we would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their support. I sponsored one of my teddy bears, Idris, to go on the hike with them and it was great to see a picture of him at the summit.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to Emma, Jacqueline and the nursery staff for their support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”
