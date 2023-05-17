Staff and friends from Gogerddan Childcare have presented a cheque for £3,217 to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal following a hike up Cadair Idris.
Managing director Emma Healy and her staff raised the funds to say a big thank you for the care received by their colleague Jacqueline Walters, who is pictured holding the cheque, at Bronglais Hospital’s Chemotherapy Day Unit.
Emma, whose nursery is located in Penrhyncoch in north Ceredigion, said: “Team Gogerddan did it!
“A great day climbing Cadair Idris to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, getting waved off by our lovely Jacqueline who gave us the motivation and reminded us why we were doing it.”