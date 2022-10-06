Nursery staff’s hike for colleague in aid of Bronglais Appeal
Subscribe newsletter
Staff at Gogerddan Childcare are hiking up Cadair Idris on 22 October to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after one of their colleagues was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Fourteen of the 28 staff at the children’s nursery in Penrhyncoch, near Aberystwyth, are taking part and they are splitting into two groups, one doing the full 11-mile walk to the summit and back on the Minffordd path, and the other doing the shorter six-mile walk to the lake, Llyn Cau, and back.
Managing director Emma Healy said: “We know the hike will be tough, with an ascent of 4,000 feet, but we are hoping to complete the full summit challenge in eight hours. We are going to be doing some training on the coastal path to try to prepare ourselves.
“We wanted to support the appeal because one of our staff members, Jacqueline Walters, is currently receiving treatment at the chemotherapy day unit and she is seeing first-hand how a new unit is needed and the impact it will have.
“Also, some of the staff have lost loved ones to cancer and we all wanted to help the appeal.”
Jacqueline, 51, who is a nursery nurse at the childcare centre and lives in Bronant, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and after surgery is now receiving chemotherapy at the unit.
She said: “I am over the moon that my colleagues are fundraising for the Appeal. The staff at the unit have all been brilliant. I am going to be sponsoring one of my teddy bears to go on the hike with them.”
If you would like to donate to the Gogerddan nursery challenge, go to www.justgiving.com/GogerddanChildcare22
Bridget Harpwood, fundraising officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
For further information on the appeal go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |