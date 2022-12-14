THOUSANDS of nurses across Wales are set to go on strike tomorrow as a union criticises the Welsh Government of ‘having no intention of offering a resolution’.
Members of the Royal College of Nursing Wales will go on strike on Thursday, 15 December and Tuesday, 20 December in a dispute over pay.
The Welsh Government revealed its budget on Tuesday, where it said an extra £165 million was being allocated to NHS Wales to help protect frontline services.
The Royal College of Nursing said in response that the budget would not improve healthcare in Wales and that a pay rise for nursing was a noticeable absence.
Helen Whyley, RCN Wales Director said: “The current challenges we are seeing in our healthcare service will not be improved without an investment in the workforce.
“It is deeply alarming that the Welsh Government has called this budget a ‘Budget that will prioritise the protection of frontline public services’ and yet it fails to address the nursing workforce.
“Patient safety is severely jeopardised when there are not enough nurses on shift and this fact has been ignored by the Welsh Government.
“There are 3,000 registered nurse vacancies in the NHS and low pay is fanning the flames of this workforce crisis. No aspect of healthcare can be delivered without nursing staff. Nurses are needed in neonatal units, surgery, community nursing, mental health, A&E and every place where patients are cared for.
“RCN strikes are inevitable in Wales because the Welsh Government is making it so. The Welsh Government have no intention of offering a resolution and the draft budget today (Tuesday) only confirms that.
“Enough is enough. Without a workforce able and ready to deliver care, there is no service.
“Nursing staff must be paid fairly for the safety critical work they do. The draft budget today announced additional money for the health service. This must be used to give nursing staff a significant pay rise.”
The Welsh Government said in response: “Without additional funding from the UK government we are not able to make an increased pay offer without risking a reduction in services.
“Whilst we were unable to avert the forthcoming industrial action, all partners have agreed to keep talking and to continue to work together on key issues."