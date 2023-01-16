Director, RCN Wales, Helen Whyley, said: “I hoped that the Welsh Government would change their approach and come back to the table to negotiate with the RCN seriously on NHS pay and offer a substantive and restorative pay award. This has not happened to date. Their offer of a non-consolidated one-off payment, funded by monies ‘found down the back of the sofa’ shows the Welsh Governments disrespect for the crisis in the nursing workforce and a lack of a real commitment to want to address it.