NURSES across Wales have announced further strike action will take place next month if no agreement can be found with the Welsh Government.
The Royal College of Nursing in Wales today announces further strike action in February following the Welsh Government’s refusal to offer a meaningful pay award for NHS staff.
If progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January, RCN members in Wales will strike again for 12 hours on both 6 and 7 February.
Today’s announcement to escalate action even further comes after RCN Wales says it has repeatedly urged the Welsh Government to find a resolution to our dispute on, NHS pay for this financial year 2022-23, and safe staffing levels.
The value of salaries for experienced nurses today are 20 per cent lower in real terms due to successive below-inflation pay awards since 2010 resulting in over 3000 vacancies for registered nurses in the NHS in Wales.
Director, RCN Wales, Helen Whyley, said: “I hoped that the Welsh Government would change their approach and come back to the table to negotiate with the RCN seriously on NHS pay and offer a substantive and restorative pay award. This has not happened to date. Their offer of a non-consolidated one-off payment, funded by monies ‘found down the back of the sofa’ shows the Welsh Governments disrespect for the crisis in the nursing workforce and a lack of a real commitment to want to address it.
"RCN Wales members have been left without a choice, we will be taking strike action on February 6 and 7.
"Nursing staff are striking for patient safety, for the future of nursing, and to save the NHS in Wales. We stand beside our members in their call to our government here in Wales for fair pay. Enough really is enough.”
RCN Cymru strike action locations
Strike action will take on 6 and 7 February across the following boards
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board
Powys Teaching Local Health Board
Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Headquarters
Hywel Dda University Health Board
Swansea Bay University Health Board
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board
Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board
Velindre NHS Trust
Public Health Wales
Health Education and Improvement Wales Health Authority
NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership
Digital Health and Care Wales