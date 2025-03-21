The internationally educated nurses have joined Powys Teaching Health Board, based at the Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital and have all passed their OSCE exams.
This Objective Structured Clinical Examination is an internationally recognised certification of clinical competence for nursing staff. All internationally educated staff are required to pass to nurse within Powys hospitals.
Nurse Chinnu Mattathil Dev is one of the team who has started at Machynlleth: “On behalf of our cohort, I would like to thank you for the wonderful opportunity to work in a very good community here. We were given a very good pastoral officer who was supportive from the day of arrival till date.”
“Our line manager, OSCE trainers and all the other staff were supportive and truly encouraging. Even the people of the community are warm to welcome us. We are grateful for each and everyone for making our transition easier for us. Thank you once again for being a part of our journey.”
Senior Sister Jenny Roberts, who works in the hospital’s Twymyn Ward added: “We feel very lucky to have had our six internationally educated nurses join our team. They are all truly lovely and a perfect fit with our team and they have all worked so hard to pass their OSCE's. We are very proud to have them.”
And David Farnsworth, Assistant Director, Community Services with the health board praised the new staff, adding: “We are delighted that you have chosen to join us. Already we have seen the huge contribution that you and your colleagues have made to the NHS here in Powys.”